Thunder Makes Three-Team Trade with Indy, Reading

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced this afternoon several transactions as a part of a three-team trade between Wichita, Indy and Reading.

The Thunder have acquired forward Sam Sternschein, defenseman Josh McDougall and a future consideration from the Indy Fuel for the ECHL playing rights to forward Luc Brown.

Sternschein, 24, began the season with the Reading Royals. The Syosset, New York native has appeared in six games so far this year. He was sent to Indy earlier this week for future considerations.

He turned pro in 2021-22 with the Jacksonville Iceman after completing his college career with Boston College. In 11 games for Jacksonville, he tallied eight points (4g, 4a).

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound blueliner played four years at Penn State University. Sternschein helped the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten Regular Season Title in 2019-20, recording a career-high 12 goals and 17 points. Overall, he finished with 55 points (28g, 27a) in 136 collegiate games between Penn State and Boston College.

From 2015-17, Sternschein played for the United States Hockey League's Tri-City Storm, Cedar Rapids Roughriders and Lincoln Stars. His best season came in 2016-17 when he finished with 34 points (21g, 13a) in 58 games between Cedar Rapids and Lincoln.

McDougall, 24, turned pro last season with the Thunder. He signed in the offseason with Indy and has notched three assists in 19 games so far this year with the Fuel.

He turned pro after playing four years at Mercyhurst College. In 130 career games for the Lakers, he notched 50 points (8g, 42a). McDougall was named to the AHA All-Rookie team in 2018-19 after tallying 13 points (2g, 11a) in 38 games. He also was honored as an alternate captain during his junior and senior campaigns. He was chosen as the 2019-20 Mercyhurst Defenseman of the Year.

Prior to heading to Mercyhurst, he played two years in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League for the Nipawin Hawks. In 2016-17, he was named to the SJHL All-Rookie Team after recording 30 points (8g, 22a) in 53 games. McDougall was selected as the SJHL Best Defenseman after racking up 74 points (17g, 57a) in 2017-18, which led all defenseman in scoring.

The Thunder returns home on Wednesday night to begin a three-game series against Rapid City.

