Friday's Home Game Moved to Thursday Night

December 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - Due to inclement weather forecasted for the area, Friday night's scheduled home game versus the Kalamazoo Wings will be played Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

"Out of an abundance of caution for fans and players with a significant snowstorm looming, this allows us to play the game in safe driving conditions for all concerned," said Komet president Michael Franke.

Tickets for Friday's game will be honored on Thursday night. Refunds will also be available for those that purchased single-game tickets (only) at the Coliseum ticket office or online through ticketmaster.com.

Upcoming Promotions

KIDS SEAT FREE NIGHT - DECEMBER 28-- Kids Under-12 receive one FREE Ticket (any location) with the purchase of a Full Price Paid Adult Ticket. Limit One FREE Under-12 Ticket per Full Price Adult Ticket purchased. Adult full price ticket must be purchased to activate offer. Purchase your tickets at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

NEW YEAR'S EVE GAME - DECEMBER 31-- Be a part of the largest NYE Party in Fort Wayne! Get your tickets early for this can't-miss event and help close out 2022 in style with the Komets!

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

