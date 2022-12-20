Goaltender Evan Cormier Recalled by Manitoba (AHL)
December 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Manitoba Moose (AHL) have recalled the loan of goaltender Evan Cormier.
Cormier, 25, went 5-8-1 with a 3.00 goals-against average (GAA), a .908 save percentage (S%) and one shutout in 14 games played for the K-Wings this season. The netminder also earned the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week honor for his play from October 24 thru October 30.
Last season, Cormier compiled an 8-3-3 record alongside a 2.72 GAA with a .905 S% and one shutout in 14 games played with Manitoba. The Bowmanville, Ont. native also played for the Newfoundland Growlers (17-7-2) in 2021-22, amassing a 2.94 GAA with a .899 S% and one shutout in 26 games played.
The 6-foot 3-inch, 201-pound, goaltender has split time between Manitoba & Binghamton (AHL) over the past four seasons, owning an AHL record of 18-24-7 with a 3.15 GAA to go along with a .895 S% and two shutouts. Cormier was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth-round (105th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
The K-Wings also announced Tuesday that forward Daniel D'Amico is electing to take his college package and will be attending Toronto Metropolitan University. As a formality, Kalamazoo has placed D'Amico on suspension to protect his professional playing rights.
Up next, the K-Wings welcome the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday at Wings Event Center. It is also a 2-6-9 Night ($2 beers, $6 wing baskets & $9 tickets to the game).
