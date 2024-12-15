K-Wings Drop Defensive Battle against Fuel Sunday
December 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (8-12-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, slugged back-and-forth against the Indy Fuel (10-7-2-1) Sunday at Wings Event Center, ultimately falling 2-0.
After a scoreless first period, Indy notched its first goal at the 8:24 mark of the middle frame on the power play.
Kalamazoo generated more offensive pressure in the third period, but the Fuel's defense stayed strong and Indy notched an empty-net goal with 54 seconds left to seal the victory.
Hunter Vorva (1-1-0-0) was outstanding in net to keep the K-Wings in the game until the very end, making 26 saves in defeat.
Kalamazoo is back on the ice versus the Cincinnati Cyclones (3-14-3-0) at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Wings Event Center.
