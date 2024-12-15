A.J. White Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal as Steelheads Lose, 3-2

December 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (12-10-2-0, 26pts) fell to the Tulsa Oilers (14-8-1-0, 29pts) Saturday night by a final score of 3-2 in front of 5,244 fans at the Idaho Central Arena, the 46th consecutive regular season sell-out. Idaho will open a three-game series on home ice next Wednesday vs. Rapid City.

Idaho trailed 1-0 after the first period as Michael Farren scored with 3:06 remaining in the frame. Shots were 16-11 Oilers.

Farren grabbed his second of the game at 10:21 of the second period increasing the lead to 2-0 before A.J. White (5th) made it a one score game again 2:52 later. From the left half-wall Ty Pelton-Byce fed Hank Crone in the right circle. Crone found White streaking at the top of the crease where he chipped the puck into the net at 13:13. Shots were 12-6 Tulsa in the period.

Patrick Kudla (3rd) tied the contest at 2-2 just 86 seconds into the third period. Crone down the left-wing side in the offensive zone slid the puck back to Kudla trailing the play. From the high slot he sent a shot into the far low right corner. Idaho went to the box at 6:39 of the stanza and at 8:29 Solag Bakich deflected an initial shot from the point in the high slot into the net for the final 3-2 score.

Tomas Sholl made 38 saves on 41 shots in the loss while Talyn Boyko made 23 saves on 25 shots in the win.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Michael Farren (TUL, 2-0-2, +2, 7 shots)

2) Jack Clement (TUL, 0-2-2, +1, 3 shots)

3) Tomas Sholl (IDH, 38 saves)

GAME NOTES

Idaho went 0-for-3 on the power-play while Tulsa went 1-for-4.

Tulsa outshot Idaho 41-25.

Romain Rodzinski (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (IR), Connor MacEachern (INJ), and Slava Demin (IR), did not dress for Idaho.

A.J. White extended his point-streak to four games and has three goals in his last four games.

Hank Crone and Ty Pelton-Byce each tallied two assists for their 10th multi-point games of the year Crone has a point in four straight while Pelton-Byce has a point in three consecutive.

Patrick Kudla has two goals in his last three games.

Crone led all Idaho skaters with five shots.

