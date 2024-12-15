Swamp Rabbits Down Solar Bears in Overtime

December 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits celebrate their overtime win

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits celebrate their overtime win(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Mikael Robidoux scored twice, John Parker-Jones accrued three points, and Colton Young deflected home the game-winner 2:42 of overtime, his second of the game, to win it for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 5-4 over the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday.

The Swamp Rabbits came out firing in the first period, chasing the Orlando starter after building a 3-0 lead. John Parker-Jones kicked things off 48 seconds into the game with his second of the season, both coming against Orlando, with a blue line shot that deflected off a defender and past Solar Bears goalie Michael Simpson, putting the Swamp Rabbits up 1-0 (Patrick Moynihan and Tate Singleton assisted). Moments later, Mikael Robidoux gave the Swamp Rabbits early separation when he collected a "Hail Mary" from Tyson Fawcett over three lines. Robidoux came down the middle and snapped a shot past Simpson's glove to double the Swamp Rabbits lead to 2-0 with 4:00 left in the first. Exactly 49 seconds later, Colton Young tripled the lead in the midst of a delayed penalty signal, finishing a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Parker-Jones and Dru Krebs with a one-timer that beat Simpson, vaulting the Swamp Rabbits to a 3-0 lead. Following the goal, Simpson was relieved in Orlando's net for Alexis Gravel, who finished the contest.

Halfway through the second period, Robidoux kept the heat on for the Swamp Rabbits and became the first Swamp Rabbit this season with a multi-goal game. With 9:04 left in the second, Robidoux jammed home a net-front rebound past Gravel to give the Swamp Rabbits a 4-0 lead (Parker-Jones and Krebs assisted). Orlando found two counters shortly after, beginning with Anthony Bardardo. With 6:01 left in the second and following a successful Swamp Rabbits penalty kill, Bardaro knocked home a net-side rebound in a scramble outside the crease past Swamp Rabbits net-minder Dryden McKay, getting Orlando on the board while trailing 4-1 (Jarrett Lee and Brayden Low assisted). Spencer Kersten, a constant thorn in the side of the Swamp Rabbits, cashed in on a late power play goal with 6.6 seconds left, firing a shot off of a defender in front of McKay that deflected past him to halve the deficit to 4-2 entering the third (Hudson Thornton and Aaron Luchuk assisted).

Kersten struck again early in the third period, bringing Orlando's comeback rally within striking distance. At 3:08 of the third, Kersten and Jack Adams entered in-zone on a two-on-one following a neutral zone turnover, with Kersten finishing the sequence to close the gap to 4-3 with 3:08 gone by in the third. Hudson Thornton then followed up with 9:09 left in the game with his first goal as a professional, sneaking around the Swamp Rabbits zone and ending with a blue line shot through the slot that beat McKay to square the game at 4-4 (Avery Winslow and Alex Frye assisted). Both teams couldn't find a winner, prompting overtime for a sixth time in the last nine meetings between these adversaries dating back to the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Colton Young exorcised the Swamp Rabbits demons, and with his second goal of the game, found the second point for Greenville. At 2:42 of overtime, Young drove down the middle of the Orlando zone and was there to greet a Bryce Brodzinski pass. The pass caromed off of his thigh and in, giving the Swamp Rabbits the 5-4 win.

Dryden McKay stopped 27 of 31 shots in earning the win (8-7-1-0).

The Swamp Rabbits now gear up for "Retro Night" on Thursday, December 19th, when the Jacksonville Icemen make their second trip to the Upstate. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.