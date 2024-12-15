Cyclones Fall to Admirals 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon

December 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, Va. - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Norfolk Admirals, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at the Norfolk Scope. A back-and-forth contest saw the Admirals sweep the weekend slate over Cincinnati in front of their home crowd. A pair of goals from Sanghoon Shin propelled Norfolk over the Cyclones to earn their 10th straight victory.

Cincinnati started the game with an early lead. A long pass from Chas Sharpe found the blade of Kyle Bollers who came down on a breakaway and beat Kristian Stead seven-hole to make it 1-0, Cyclones.

With his goal, Bollers recorded his fourth goal of the season and gave Cincinnati their first lead of the weekend.

Norfolk would strike back five minutes later. Justin Young found a loose puck in front of the crease and shot it towards Cyclones netminder Vyacheslav Peksa. While Peksa got a chunk, the puck slowly slipped past the goal line to tie the score at 1-1.

The Cyclones would retake the lead on a rush from Mathieu Gosselin and Lincoln Griffin. The pair of forwards walked down the slot and got a shot off on Stead. The rebound came free and Tristan Ashbrook scored on the rebound to pick up his fifth goal of the season.

Ashbrook is now second on the team in goals (5), and has goals in back-to-back games as he continues his run of success against the Admirals dating back to last season.

Norfolk drew level once more as Shin scored on a low blocker shot off a feed from Pavel Padakin to even the score at 2-2. His fourth of the season would tie the game and take both teams into the first intermission tied.

A back-and-forth second period saw neither team find the back of the net. Peksa recorded nine saves in the period to keep the score deadlocked at 2-2.

Shin would score the game-winning goal at the 6:35 mark of the third period. His second of the game lifted Norfolk to their 10th consecutive victory in a row.

With the loss, Cincinnati falls to 3-15-3-0 in the 2024-25 regular season.

Cincinnati will have a day off, before returning to Heritage Bank Center on Tuesday night for a tilt against the Iowa Heartlanders. The Cyclones will kickstart a busy four-game week of games that include two games against Iowa on home ice. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.

