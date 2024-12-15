Grizzlies Fall 5-2 in Tahoe on Saturday Night

Stateline, Nevada - The Utah Grizzlies got second period goals from Briley Wood and Dylan Fitze but it wasn't enough as 3 Tahoe Knight Monsters forwards each had 1 goal and 1 assist as they defeated the Grizz 5-2 to get a home win on Teddy Bear Toss night at Tahoe Blue Event Center.

Jake McGrew got the first ever "Teddy Bear Toss Goal" in Tahoe Knight Monsters history as he scored from the right wing 1:59 into the contest. Tahoe led 1-0 after 1 period as they outshot Utah 11 to 7 in the period and 38 to 26 for the game.

Briley Wood tied it up 7:09 in as he scored from the left circle. Wood now has 4 goals in his last 4 games and 7 points (5 goals, 2 assists) in his last 7 games. Derek Daschke picked up his team leading 13th assist of the season and Cole Fonstad got his 4th assist in 5 games. Tahoe's Troy Loggins broke the tie 14:17 in has he got the rebound on his own shot to pick up his 9th goal of the season. 13 seconds later Jett Jones redirected a shot taken from the left point to extend Tahoe's lead. Utah's Dylan Fitze redirected Kabore Dunn's shot 15:38 in to cut the lead to 3-2. All 3 of Fitze's goals on the season have come against Tahoe.

It stayed a 3-2 game until Artur Cholach scored on an empty net with 1:13 left in regulation. 30 seconds later Luke Adam scored his 6th of the season as the Knight Monsters extended their winning streak to 6 games with a 5-2 victory. The Knight Monsters have scored 33 goals during their winning streak.

Tahoe goaltender Jordan Papirny got the win as he saved 24 of 26. Utah's Jake Barczewski saved 33 of 37 in the loss. Both teams went 0 for 3 on the power play.

Utah's falls for the 12st straight game, which ties a franchise record, which was set by the 2007-08 Grizzlies, who lost 12 in a row from March 3-31, 2008.

Games vs Tahoe in December

December 12, 2024 - Utah 2 Tahoe 8.

December 14, 2024 - Utah 2 Tahoe 5

December 15, 2024 - Utah at Tahoe. 4:00 pm. Tahoe Blue Event Center.

December 18, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Bud Light Wednesday.

December 20, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

December 21, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Teddy Bear Toss, Ugly Sweater Night.

Utah split a 2-game series vs Tahoe in November, winning 6-4 on Nov. 9 and losing 6-2 on Nov. 10. Dylan Fitze has 3 goals and 2 assists vs Tahoe.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

3 stars

1. Jake McGrew (Tahoe) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 6 shots.

2. Jordan Papirny (Tahoe) - 24 of 26 saves.

3. Jett Jones (Tahoe) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3, 3 shots.

