Cyclones Drop Road Contest against the Admirals

December 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, Va. - The Cincinnati Cyclones dropped their second contest against the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night, losing on the road, 5-2. Despite a strong push from Cincinnati in the second, it was three unanswered goals from Norfolk that propelled them to their ninth consecutive victory.

Sanghoon Shin opened up the scoring for Norfolk at the 14:15 mark of the opening period. A shot from the point from Connor Fedorek would be saved by Vyacheslav Peksa but the rebound came loose near the crease. Shin would score on the second chance to make it 1-0, Norfolk.

Almost two minutes later, Norfolk would strike again. Carson Golder beat Peksa five-hole to extend the lead to 2-0 and carry another multi-goal lead into the first intermission.

Cincinnati returned the favor in the middle frame. A perfect long pass from Marko Sikic at the Cincinnati blue line caught Tristan Ashbrook on a breakaway. Ashbrook continued on his recent run of success against Norfolk and scored his fourth goal of the season to cut the lead in half.

With his goal, Ashbrook now has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in his last 16 games against the Admirals dating back to last season.

Following their opener, Cincinnati continued a strong push in the opening stages of the second period. Kyle Bollers played a puck to the point for Jacob Bengtsson who flung one on target. The shot would be redirected by Lincoln Griffin who tied the game at 2-2.

With the power play goal, Cincinnati has scored power play goals in back-to-back games, going 2/8 on the man advantage through two games against the Admirals.

Norfolk would bounce back. A centering feed from behind the goal line found the blade of Brady Fleurent. His eighth goal of the season would guide Norfolk to a 3-2 lead and serve as the eventual game-winning goal.

The Admirals would add two more in the third period to extend their win streak to nine. Goals from Sean Montgomery and Stepan Timofeyev would provide insurance to the Norfolk victory over the Cyclones.

With the loss, Cincinnati falls to 3-14-3-0 in the 2024-25 regular season.

Cincinnati concludes their three-game road trip to Virginia tomorrow afternoon against the Admirals. The game is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

