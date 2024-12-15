Koch's Overtime Goal Seals 3-2 Win over Everblades

December 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Davis Koch's goal at 4:46 of overtime lifted the Icemen a to a 3-2 victory over the Florida Everblades Saturday night at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

After a scoreless first period, the Icemen struck first on a low angled shot by Brendan Harris that managed to clip past Florida goaltender Cam Johnson for the first tally of the game.

Later in the period, the Icemen added to their lead when a scramble for the puck unfolded in front of the net. Following an Icemen shot and save by Johnson, the puck emerged to the left circle through a wall of skates and players in front. Ty Cheveldayoff scooped up the puck and cut to the slot and delivered a shot through traffic that found the back of the net past a screened Johnson to give the Icemen a 2-0 lead

The Everblades pushed back in the third, on tallies from Oliver Chau and a long-range shot from Anton Malmstrom to even up the score and eventually force overtime.

In the extra session, Liam Coughlin circled the Florida net and swung a pass in front to Davis Koch who buried the puck shortside for the game-winner to give the Icemen the 3-2 win.

The hit the road for three games next week at Orlando, Greenville and Atlanta. The Icemen are back at home on December 27 against South Carolina.

