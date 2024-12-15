Fuel Shutout Kalamazoo for Second Time this Season

KALAMAZOO - The Fuel ended the weekend on the road in Kalamazoo against the Wings. Joe Vrbetic would shine again as he pitched his second straight shutout in a 2-0 win for the Fuel.

1ST PERIOD

The fatigue from the previous night's overtime game showed early on, as there were only four shots on goal through the first 14 minutes.

Two penalties were committed, one by Kyle Maksimovich at 3:47 for hooking and the other by Thomas Farrell at 15:53 for holding.

The Wings would end the period with just one shot on goal while Indy would have nine.

2ND PERIOD

Travis Broughman of the Wings committed a hooking penalty at 7:59. That would prove costly, as 25 seconds later, Ethan Manderville scored his first professional goal on the power play.

Tensions would rise at 12:21 when multiple roughing calls, including a double minor on Kalamazoo's Ayden MacDonald, would be called. Some roughing led to a fight between Indy's Nathan Noel and Kalamazoo's Ted Nichol. The Wings would kill off the ensuing Fuel power play.

The shots on goal would still heavily favor the Fuel as they outshot Kalamazoo 9-5 in the period and head into the final frame up 1-0.

3RD PERIOD

It was a quiet final period as only one penalty was committed by Kalamazoo at 7:52 for a delay of game on a puck out of play.

The lone goal of the final frame came at 19:06 when Kevin Lombardi scored an empty net goal to put the game out of reach for the Wings.

The Fuel would finish out the final 54 seconds to beat the Wings 2-0. Indy outshot Kalamazoo 28-14 for the game.

