Kansas City Mavericks Host Sold Out Star Wars Night; Lose in Overtime to Ghost Pirates

December 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (16-6-2-1) snagged a point but had their winning streak snapped by the Savannah Ghost Pirates (12-10-1-0) by a final score of 3-2 in overtime in front of a sold-out Cable Dahmer Arena.

From the moment the doors opened, Cable Dahmer Arena buzzed with excitement as fans received their exclusive lightsaber giveaway, illuminating the stands in a galaxy of orange. Special Star Wars characters roamed the concourse, taking photos and interacting with fans, while the team hit the ice in Darth Vader-themed jerseys.

The game opened as a defensive battle, with both teams locked in a scoreless tie through the first period. Kansas City broke through in the second period with two quick goals. At 6:57, Marcus Crawford opened the scoring with a beautiful one-timer, assisted by Jake McLaughlin and Bradley Schoonbaert. Later in the frame, at 14:10, Luke Loheit doubled the Mavericks' lead, capitalizing on a feed from Schoonbaert and Nolan Sullivan.

Savannah shifted the momentum in the third period. Devon Paliani cut the deficit to one at 11:16, with assists from Brandon Saigeon and Nathan Staios. Minutes later, Dennis Cesana found the equalizer at 14:27, converting on a setup from Reece Vitelli and Evan Nause, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, Cesana struck again for the Ghost Pirates at 6:41, finishing a play orchestrated by Saigeon to complete the comeback victory.

Goaltender Victor Ostman stopped 29 of 32 shots.

The game concluded with the first Postgame Fan Skate, where fans were able to skate with Mavericks players on the ice after the game.

The Mavericks' next home game will be a week from tonight as they host another theme night: Christmas Vacation/Teddy Bear Toss!This Saturday, b, when the Mavericks score their first goal, fans are encouraged to throw new or gently used teddy bears onto the ice to spread holiday cheer, and help out the Mavericks community partners, Children's Mercy and Operation Breakthrough.

All bears will be donated to those charities to make the season brighter for those in need. Teddy bears will be available for purchase at the game thanks to Teddy Bear Mobile for those fans without teddy bears.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.