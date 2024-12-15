Grizzlies Fall 7-3 on Sunday in Tahoe

December 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Stateline, Nevada - The Tahoe Knight Monsters got 3 goals from Sloan Stanick as they completed a three-game sweep of the Utah Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon at Tahoe Blue Event Center.

Stanick got Tahoe on the board 13:06 into the contest as he scored from the left wing. Simon Pinard made it a 2-0 game as he scored on a power play 14:37 in. The Knight Monsters took a 3-0 lead when Jett Jones scored his 8th of the season 16:52 in. Tahoe led 3-0 after 1 frame, outshooting Utah 11 to 5 in the period and 30 to 27 for the contest.

Utah got on the board as Keaton Mastrodonato scored on a 4 on 4 situation 1:54 into the second period. Tahoe responded with a 4 on 4 goal of their own as Artur Cholach scored on a one-timer from the left win 2:26 in. Utah got a power play goal 11:35 in as Luke Manning scored his 4th of the season as he redirected a Briley Wood shot. Wood now has a point in 5 straight games. Tahoe led 4-2 after 40 minutes of play. Both teams had 13 shots in the second period.

Stanick scored his second of the night 10:44 into the third period to make it a 5-2 Tahoe lead. Grizzlies got back on the board as James Shearer scored his first of the season 13:13 in. Just 40 seconds later Stanick completed the hat trick to extend Tahoe's lead to 6-3. Troy Loggins scored from the slot 16:58 in to complete the scoring as the Knight Monsters winning streak extends to 7 games. Tahoe has scored 40 goals over the 7-game streak.

Jesper Vikman got the victory in net for Tahoe as he saved 24 of 27. Utah's Vinny Duplessis stopped 23 of 30 in the loss. Both teams went 1 for 2 on the power play. Forward Neil Shea had 1 shot on goal for Utah on Sunday afternoon. Shea was reassigned to Utah from the AHL's Colorado Eagles earlier in the afternoon.

The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center on Wednesday night vs Tahoe at 7:10 pm.

3 stars

1. Sloan Stanick (Tahoe) - 3 goals.

2. Simon Pinard (Tahoe) - 1 goal, 3 assists, +3, 4 shots.

3. Jett Jones (Tahoe) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 3 shots.

Games vs Tahoe in December

December 12, 2024 - Utah 2 Tahoe 8 - Aaron Aragon and Luke Manning each scored a goal for Utah. 13 of Tahoe's 18 skaters had 1 or more points. Tahoe captain Luke Adam had 5 assists. Tahoe outshot Utah 39 to 38.

December 14, 2024 - Utah 2 Tahoe 5 - Briley Wood and Dylan Fitze each scored a second period goal for Utah. Tahoe got 1 goal and 1 assist performances from Luke Adam, Jett Jones and Jake McGrew. Tahoe outshot Utah 38 to 26.

December 15, 2024 - Utah 3 Tahoe 7.

December 18, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Bud Light Wednesday.

December 20, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

December 21, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Teddy Bear Toss, Ugly Sweater Night.

Utah split a 2-game series vs Tahoe in November, winning 6-4 on Nov. 9 and losing 6-2 on Nov. 10. Dylan Fitze has 3 goals and 2 assists vs Tahoe.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.