Oilers Take Opening Series with Idaho in Nail-Biting Win

December 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, Idaho - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care defeated the Idaho Steelheads 3-2 on Saturday night to take the opening series of the season.

Michael Farren scored the opening goal of the night and the lone goal of the first period 16:54 in, beating Thomas Sholl with an upper-corner snipe from the right circle.

Farren added his second of the game 21 seconds into the back half of the contest, beating Sholl in the top shelf again to acquire a 2-0 lead. The Oilers' captain has scored in four consecutive games, totaling six goals. A.J. White answered less than three minutes later, finishing a feed from Hank Crone, and cutting the Oilers' lead to one goal.

Patrick Kudla tied the game 2-2 1:26 into the final period, scoring on a wristshot during a four-on-four situation. Solag Bakich scored the game-winning goal with 11:31 left in the contest, tipping a blast from Jack Clement on the power play to seal the eventual 3-2 win.

Talyn Boyko stopped 23 of 25 shots to earn his second win of the week.

The Oilers return home to the BOK Center on Friday, Dec. 20, hosting the Kansas City Mavericks in a 7:05 p.m. showdown.

