Knight Monsters Crush Utah for Series Sweep
December 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - By the end, it wasn't even close.
The Tahoe Knight Monsters dominated the Utah Grizzlies at home for the third straight game, winning 7-3 to secure their seventh victory in a row and their first three-game sweep in franchise history.
Things started quiet in the first period, with neither team able to sustain an offensive foothold in the first ten minutes of play. But that all changed in the next four minutes, as Sloan Stanick, Simon Pinard, and Jett Jones all scored in quick succession to make it 3-0.
And they were just getting started.
After an Artur Cholach strike early in the second, the Knight Monsters went to work in the third, scoring three more times and hitting the seven goal mark for the third time in the past week.
Stanick would score two of those three goals for his first professional hat trick, and all three of his goals were assisted by Simon Pinard, who finished with four points.
In their three-game sweep of Utah, the Knight Monsters scored 20 goals and allowed just seven. It was pure and utter domination of the cellar-dwelling Grizzlies, and this win moves Tahoe closer to the Kansas City Mavericks and first place in the mountain division.
The Knight Monsters have now won seven games in a row heading into the first of three more against Utah, this time on the road. Puck drop on Wednesday, December 18 is scheduled for 6:10 pm. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.
Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/.
