Americans Fall to Fort Wayne in OT

December 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Anson Thornton vs. the Fort Wayne Komets

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans goaltender Anson Thornton vs. the Fort Wayne Komets(Allen Americans)

Dallas, Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped a 4-3 overtime game to the Fort Wayne Komets on Sunday afternoon in Indiana.

The Americans jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead on goals from Spencer Asuchak (8), and Robbie Baillargeon (1). It was Baillargeon's 50th professional goal. Despite being outshot 15-9 in the opening period, the Americans took a 2-0 lead off the ice.

The Komets cut the lead to 2-1 in the second period on the first of the game from Jack Dugan (4). Fort Wayne held a 27-17 advantage in shots on goal after 40 minutes of play.

The Komets grabbed the advantage in the third period as Anthony Petruzzelli (8) and Jack Dugan (5) went back-to-back to give Fort Wayne their first lead of the afternoon at 3-2. The Americans would tie the score late in the third period as Mark Duarte scored his sixth of the year at the 17:49 mark sending the game to overtime.

Jack Dugan scored his third goal of the game on his third breakaway of the night just 55 seconds into the extra period to give the Komets the 4-3 overtime win.

The loss was the sixth straight for the Americans who dropped to 7-10-5-0. The Americans are sixth overall in the division nine points behind Wichita for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.

The Americans are back home for a pair of games this week against the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday and Friday night. Call 972-912-1000 for SEATS!

Three Stars:

1. FW - J. Dugan

2. FW - J. Taylor

3. FW - A. Petruzzelli

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.