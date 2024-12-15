Americans Blown Out 8-2

December 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, were blown out by the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday night 8-2 at Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne jumped out to a 5-0 first period lead and never looked back. Four goals on their first 10 shots as Anson Thornton was pulled in favor of backup netminder Logan Neaton, who made his Americans debut. In 50 minutes of work the former Winnipeg Jets draft pick stopped 25 of 29 Komets shots.

The Americans scored their only two goals in the second period. Brayden Guy netted his fifth of the year from Quinn Warmuth at the 10:17 mark to cut the lead to 5-1. Three minutes later Ryan Mahshie netted his first in an Americans sweater following up a rebound in front of the Komets net to make it 5-2.

Fort Wayne added three more goals in the third period to build an 8-2 lead. The Americans could not get any closer. Allen dropped their fifth in a row and are now 10 points behind fourth place Wichita.

The final game of the three-game series is Sunday afternoon at 4:00 PM.

Three Stars:

1. FW - A. Swetlikoff

2. FW - J. Dugan

3. FW - C. Bertholet

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.