ECHL Transactions - December 15

December 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 15, 2024:

Adirondack:

add Brendan Less, D returned from loan by Syracuse

delete Brendan Less, D placed on reserve

Bloomington:

delete Chase Pauls, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Rhett Parsons, D activated from reserve

delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Cameron Supryka, D activated from reserve

delete Tyler Inamoto, D recalled by Bakersfield

Iowa:

add Will Zmolek, D assigned by Iowa Wild

delete Will Zmolek, D placed on reserve

delete Jack O'Brien, F loaned to Iowa Wild

Greenville:

add Jacob Modry, D activated from reserve

delete Parker Berge, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Adam Tisdale, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jermaine Loewen, F recalled by Abbotsford

Orlando:

add Djibril Touré, D assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

delete C.J. McGee, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Evan Cormier, G activated from reserve

delete Cooper Black, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida

South Carolina:

add Josh Wilkins, F returned from family leave

delete Dean Loukus, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

delete Anthony Beauchamp, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Jakov Novak, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Utah:

add Neil Shea, F assigned by Colorado Eagles

delete Brayden Nicholetts, F placed on reserve

delete Aaron Aragon, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Dilan Savenkov, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

