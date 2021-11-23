Justin Almeida and Will Reilly Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Justin Almeida and defenseman Will Reilly have been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Almeida was selected by Pittsburgh in the fifth round (129th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Earlier this season, he notched three goals and one assist for four points in three games with the Nailers. One of his goals was the overtime game-winner for Wheeling in an Oct. 27 contest at Iowa.

This season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Almeida played in two games and did not record any points. Through 22 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 22-year-old from Kitimat, British Columbia has posted three goals and two assists for five points.

Reilly, 24, has appeared in five games this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and did not post any points in that time. As a rookie in 2020-21, the blueliner recorded three goals and three assists for six points in 26 games for the Penguins.

Selected by Pittsburgh with the final pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft (217th overall), Reilly has never suited up for the Nailers before. Prior to turning pro, the Toronto, Ontario native played four seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. At R.P.I., he topped the team's defensemen in goals at the end of three of his four seasons.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 13, against the Charlotte Checkers at BoJangles' Coliseum. Puck drop between the Penguins and Checkers is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The Penguins return home on Nov. 27 to face-off against the Providence Bruins for Hockey Fights Cancer night. Game time is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

After the game, fans are invited to partake in painting a message on the ice in remembrance or support of someone who has or is fighting cancer.

