San Diego Gulls Announce 2021-22 Television Schedule

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls and FOX 5 San Diego announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club's local television schedule for the 2021-22 AHL season. Throughout the San Diego region, three upcoming games will air live on FOX 5 San Diego, the local FOX affiliate TV station proudly serving San Diego television viewers, with additional broadcasts to be added at a later date.

The initial three-game television schedule begins with the debut of the first third jersey in Gulls history when San Diego hosts the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, Nov. 26 (5 p.m. PT), and continues with additional games on Dec. 11 vs. the Ontario Reign (7 p.m. PT) and Dec. 18 vs. the San Jose Barracuda (7 p.m. PT).

Andy Zilch returns as the Gulls' play-by-play announcer and is in his fourth season as the club's broadcaster. Zilch will once again be joined in the broadcast booth by color analyst B.J. MacPherson, who will call his seventh season of Gulls hockey. MacPherson played 774 games of professional hockey in the AHL, West Coast Hockey League (WCHL) and International Hockey League (IHL) from 1994-2001. He was a member of the WCHL Gulls from 1996-2001, where he scored 137-208=345 points and won four Taylor Cup championships with San Diego. Troy Hirsch, FOX 5 News Sports Director, returns to serve as host on each broadcast during the game and with the FOX 5 Sports Final prior to and immediately following select telecasts.

Below is a list of Gulls televised games:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Friday, Nov. 26 SAN JOSE 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 ONTARIO 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 SAN JOSE 7 p.m.

* all times Pacific

