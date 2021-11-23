Devils Recall DeLeo, Reassign Holtz to Comets

November 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today they have recalled forward Chase DeLeo from the Utica Comets and have assigned forward Alexander Holtz to Utica.

DeLeo, 26, currently leads the Comets in assists and points tallying two goals and 12 assists for 14 points in eight games played. The La Mirada, California native previously played in five NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets and Anaheim Ducks without registering a point.

Holtz, 19, skated in four games with the Comets this season scoring five goals in that time. Since his recall to the Devils, he skated in six games with New Jersey totaling two assists. The Saltsjö-Boo, Sweden native will join the Comets before their home game against the Rochester Americans on Wednesday night.

The Comets will be in action against Rochester on tomorrow night at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7PM. Tickets are available at Uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.