Moose Assign Shaw and Lynch to ECHL
November 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team assigned forward Bobby Lynch to the Newfoundland Growlers and defenceman Hayden Shaw to the Trois-Rivieres Lions.
Bobby Lynch
Forward
Born June 16, 1998 -- Grand Blanc, Mich.
Height 6.01 -- Weight 173 -- Shoots R
Lynch, 23, has two assists in six games with the Moose this season. The Grand Blanc, Mich. native has 10 points (4G, 6A) in 36 career AHL games. In one ECHL season, Lynch recorded 28 points (14G, 14A) in 51 games with the Jacksonville Icemen.
Hayden Shaw
Defence
Born June 5, 1996 -- Hamilton, Mont.
Height 5.10 -- Weight 190 -- Shoots L
Shaw, 25, has one assist in one game with the Moose on the campaign. The Hamilton, Mont. product has seven points (2G, 5A) in 31 career AHL games. Shaw also has 40 ECHL games under his belt, all with the Jacksonville Icemen, while recording 14 points (4G, 10A).
