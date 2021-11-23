Admirals to Host Food Drive Wednesday

Milwaukee, WI - After a five-game road trip that took the team from Iowa to Canada, the Admirals return to home ice when they take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, November 24th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

The Admirals will host their annual Food Drive to benefit the Hunger Task Force of Wisconsin. Fans who bring a non-perishable food item to the game will receive a Buy-One-Get-One-FREE ticket offer for a future Ads game this season!

In addition, Wednesday's contest is a Summerfest Winning Wednesday! If the Admirals beat the Griffins all fans in attendance can get a FREE ticket to the next Wednesday game (which will be December 1st) by showing their ticket stub at the Admirals Office or Panther Arena Box Office.

Fans can buy tickets for Wednesday, or any Admirals game, by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, by going to the the team's website at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or visiting the office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave.

