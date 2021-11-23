Capitals Re-Assign Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Hershey
November 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.
Jonsson-Fjallby, 23, has recorded one assist in eight games with Washington. Since making his NHL debut on Nov. 8 against the Buffalo Sabres, Jonsson-Fjallby ranks fourth on the Capitals in shot attempt percentage at five-on-five (52.4%).
Prior to his recall, Jonsson-Fjallby recorded seven points (3g, 4a) in nine games with Hershey this season.
In 31 games with the Bears last season, Jonsson-Fjallby recorded 15 points (10g, 5a) and set an AHL career high in goals per game (0.32). The 6'1", 189-pound forward also played in 26 games with Vastervik IK in the Swedish Hockey League, where he recorded 15 points (4g, 11a).
In 117 career games with the Bears, the Stockholm, Sweden, native has recorded 48 points (27g, 21a).
The Capitals selected Jonsson-Fjallby with their fifth-round pick, 147th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.
