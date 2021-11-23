Point Streak Snapped as Heat, Reign Split Two-Game Set

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Stockton Heat (10-1-2-0) saw goals from Matthew Phillips, Glenn Gawdin and Luke Philp as well as a multi-assist outing from Nick DeSimone, but a third period push from the Ontario Reign (11-2-0-1) was the difference as the teams split a two-game series with the Reign taking Monday's finale by a 5-3 final.

For the second consecutive game it was the Reign on the board first, with Tyler Madden potting his first of two on the night for a 1-0 edge 2:13 into action. Stockton countered with a pair of scores over the next 1:42, Phillips and Gawdin each tipping pucks into the back of the net to give Stockton a 2-1 advantage. Madden knotted the game at two at the 12:40 mark of the opening period for a 2-2 tie through 20 minutes.

Stockton scored the lone goal of the second stanza, Philp with a redirection 1:06 into the frame to gain an edge through two periods of play, but the Reign closed the contest with three unanswered in the third to seal the 5-3 win.

The result snaps Stockton's team-record 12-game point streak, with the Heat opening the season 10-0-2-0 ahead of their first regulation loss of the season.

NOTABLE

Glenn Gawdin skated in his 150th AHL game.

Nick DeSimone notched his second multi-point game of the year with two assists in the game's opening 3:55.

Luke Philp has a three-game goal streak.

Jakob Pelletier is one of seven AHL rookies to lead their team in scoring. He ranks second among active rookies with 16 points.

Stockton's team-record, 12-game point streak comes to a close. The Heat fall one game short of matching the club's all-time road win streak and two games shy of matching their all-time longest road point streak.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-2

STK PK - 1-1

THREE STARS

First - Sean Durzi (3a)

Second - Tyler Madden (2g)

Third - Brent Sutter (1g)

GOALIES

W - Matthew Villalta (18 saves on 21 shots faced)

L - Adam Werner (21 saves on 26 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat head to Colorado for a pair of games Friday and Saturday before returning home on December 1, the front end of four home games in the first week of December.

