Condors Host 23rd Annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday at 7 p.m. presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180, and Three-Way Chevrolet.

Here are five things you need to know for the 23rd annual Teddy Bear Toss benefiting the United Way of Kern County:

TEDDY BEAR TOSS SATURDAY

The biggest night of the year returns with the 23rd annual Teddy Bear Toss. Bring two new stuffed animals and throw them on the ice after the team scores their first goal. The bears will be collected and donated to dozens of local non-profits through the United Way of Kern County.

KIDS IN FREE!

Kids are in free through December with the purchase of an adult ticket at the box office. NOTE: all patrons must have a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination to attend.

Box office hours include:

Wednesday, noon-4 p.m.

Thursday, closed

Friday, noon-3 p.m.

Saturday, opens at 3 p.m.

TRADITION CONTINUES!

Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could stop Teddy Bear Toss in 2020 as the team collected over 2,000 teddy bears at a drive-thru even last November. Over 140,000 teddy bears have been donated all-time. Click the button below for all the fun facts and numbers about the 23rd annual Teddy Bear Toss.

HOLIDAY PACKS ON SALE NOW

Holiday packs make the perfect stocking stuffer. Included this year are four lower level ticket vouchers, a Jesse Puljujarvi bobblehead, and a Little Caesars large one-topping pizza. Purchase yours by clicking the button below.

PURCHASE HOLIDAY PACKS

PRE-GAME COVID-19 TESTING

Atlas Urgent Care, the official Urgent Care of the Condors, will offer rapid COVID-19 testing beginning at 5 p.m. on the Plaza for $25. Free testing is available at their offices (results take 3 days) located at 5531 Business Park South, 93309 from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily. Walk-ins are welcome or call for an appointment at 491-1900. Free testing is also available at most pharmacies and healthcare providers. Watch how easy it is below!

