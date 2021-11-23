Olivier Reassigned to Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Mathieu Olivier to Milwaukee. In addition, the Admirals have loaned defenseman Dylan Blujus to the Florida Everblades of the ECHL and forward Bobo Carpenter has been returned on loan to the Everblades.

Olivier has one assist and 12 penalty minutes in five games with the Predators in 2021-22. In a previous assignment to Milwaukee this season, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound forward had five shots and 15 penalty minutes in five contests from Oct. 22-Nov. 7. In parts of three seasons with the Admirals the Levis, QE native has 31 points (14g-17a) and 201 penalty minutes in 115 contests.

The Admirals return to home ice on Wednesday, November 24th when they play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

