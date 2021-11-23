Senators Looking for Fans to Take Part in Second Kids Day Game

November 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are looking to get some of their youngest and most passionate fans involved in the second Kids Day game of the season, coming up on Sunday December 5, 2021, against the Manitoba Moose (3:00 p.m. ET puck drop) at CAA Arena.

Pregame activities begin at 2:00 p.m. and include Randy the Magic Man, face painting, balloon animals, crafts, games and other kid-friendly activations. The Senators are also holding contests to give some lucky winners a chance to be a part of the action!

Do you have a budding public address announcer, or in-arena host in your household? Have them send us a short video of them announcing their three favourite Belleville Sens players and welcoming fans to the game. They could win a chance to be our special guest PA announcer and announce the starting lineup to the crowd at CAA Arena or be our guest host and take part in other in-game events throughout the day.

Please shoot all videos in landscape (horizontal) and email all submissions to info@bellevillesens.com, or fill out an entry form on our Kids Day Contest page.

The Senators are also holding a colouring contest in four age groups, with contestants asked to colour a picture of our mascot Belly. The winners will be invited to centre ice for the ceremonial faceoff. The team is also accepting drawings of fans' favourite Senators players, with the winners being displayed on the video board during the starting lineup introductions.

The colouring page and more information can be found on our Kids Day Contest page.

Tickets for Kids Day and other Belleville Senators home games can be purchased via Ticketmaster, or by visiting the box office at CAA Arena. More information on season ticket memberships, group packages and more, can be found at bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.