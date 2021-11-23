Penguins Weekly

PENGUINS WEEKLY - After lengthy road trip, Penguins (7-6-0-2) return home on Saturday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Penguins Weekly Rewind

Friday, Nov. 19 - PENGUINS 4 at Springfield 5 (SO)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton engaged in a frenzied, back-and-forth game in Springfield, but fell short in a shootout. The Penguins opened the scoring with a pair of power-play goals and Juuso Riikola netted a career-best three assists in the first period. Down 4-3 in the third period, Cam Lee used his first goal of the season to force overtime.

Saturday, Nov. 20 - PENGUINS 3 at Providence 1

Drew O'Connor scored twice and Louis Domingue backstopped the Penguins to their first win in Providence since Mar. 1, 2019. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton spread its scoring evenly across all three periods and received the game-winner from Kyle Olson midway through the game. Domingue fended off a firing squad by the Bruins in the third period and finished with 42 saves.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Nov. 23 - PENGUINS at Checkers

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton visits the Queen City for the first time this season, although the Penguins and Checkers have already met three times this season. Charlotte owns a 2-1-0-0 edge in the season series.

Wednesday, Nov. 24 - PENGUINS at Checkers

The Penguins and Checkers clash for the second game of a back-to-back set. Cole Schwindt leads all players in the season series with three points, all of which came in a hat trick performance on Nov. 13.

Saturday, Nov. 27 - PENGUINS vs. Providence

Rested after their long road trip and a Thanksgiving food coma, the Penguins return to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. They will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, benefitting the Mario Lemieux Foundation and the PA Prostate Cancer Coalition.

Ice Chips

- The Penguins have had a different game-winning goal-scorer in all seven of their victories this season.

- Louis Domingue's 42 saves on Saturday was the most by a Penguins goaltender this season.

- Playing in both games last weekend, Domingue faced a total of 82 shots, turning aside 77 of those bids (.939).

- Friday marked the third time in Juuso Riikola's pro career that he registered three points in a game, but it was the first time he did so in North America.

- Nathan Légaré leads all AHL rookies with 40 shots on goal.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Springfield 16 9 2 2 0 26 .813

2. Hartford 16 9 3 2 0 24 .750

3. Hershey 15 6 5 2 1 17 .567

4. Providence 14 5 5 2 1 15 .536

5. PENGUINS 15 7 6 0 2 16 .533

6. Charlotte 15 6 7 1 0 15 .500

7. Bridgeport 17 5 9 1 2 13 .382

8. Lehigh Valley 16 3 8 4 1 11 .344

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 15 5 6 11

Jordy Bellerive 14 1 8 9

Félix Robert 13 4 3 7

Sam Poulin* 15 3 3 6

Radim Zohorna 14 3 2 5

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Louis Domingue 7 2-2-2 2.42 .928 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0

Tommy Nappier* 3 1-2-0 2.65 .915 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Tue, Nov. 23 Charlotte BoJangles' Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 24 Charlotte BoJangles' Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 27 Providence Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Tue, Nov. 23 (LW) Justin Almeida Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Tue, Nov. 23 (D) Will Reilly Reassigned by PIT to WHL

