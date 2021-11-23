Reign Snap Stockton's Streak with Big Third

The Ontario Reign (11-2-0-1) potted three goals in the third period to earn a come-from-behind victory over the Stockton Heat (10-1-2-0) by a final score of 5-3 on Monday night at Toyota Arena. Reign forward Tyler Madden scored twice in the first period, while defender Sean Durzi picked up three assists to hand Stockton its first regulation loss of the 2021-22 season.

Ontario captain Brett Sutter scored for the third time in four games to tie the contest in the third, while forward Vladimir Tkachev was on the scoresheet for the seventh straight game and added an insurance tally in the third with his first North American pro goal. The Reign inched closer to the Heat in the Pacific Division standings and are third-best in the AHL with a points percentage of 0.821 after 14 outings.

Date: November 22, 2021

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

STK 2 1 0 3

ONT 2 0 3 5

Shots PP

STK 21 0/2

ONT 26 0/1

Three Stars -

1. Sean Durzi (ONT)

2. Tyler Madden (ONT)

3. Brett Sutter (ONT)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Adam Werner

Next Game: Friday, November 26, 2021 vs. Bakersfield | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

