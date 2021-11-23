Thunderbirds Sign D Michael Kim to PTO
November 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed defenseman Michael Kim to a professional tryout.
A native of Toronto, Ont., the 26-year-old Kim has skated in 11 games this season with the ECHL's Maine Mariners, tallying four assists and a +1 rating. He has skated in 23 career AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, posting three assists.
The 5-foot-11, 201-pound defenseman played collegiately at Boston College from 2015 to 2019, serving as a captain in 2017-18. While at BC, Kim was teammates with current T-Birds defenseman Steven Santini during the 2015-16 campaign.
In 140 games with Boston College, Kim scored 14 goals and contributed 48 assists, and he posted a career rating of +24.
The T-Birds begin a busy Thanksgiving Week on Wednesday night with their third consecutive matchup with the Bridgeport Islanders inside the MassMutual Center. Puck drop for this special Thanksgiving Eve showdown is set for 6:05 p.m. ET.
For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Michael Kim with the Maine Mariners
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2021
- Devils Recall DeLeo, Reassign Holtz to Comets - Utica Comets
- Justin Almeida and Will Reilly Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Thunderbirds Sign D Michael Kim to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Senators Acquire Jack Dougherty from Providence - Belleville Senators
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Abbotsford Is Arriving - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 6 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Snap Stockton's Streak with Big Third - Ontario Reign
- Point Streak Snapped as Heat, Reign Split Two-Game Set - Stockton Heat
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.