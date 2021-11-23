Thunderbirds Sign D Michael Kim to PTO

Defenseman Michael Kim with the Maine Mariners

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed defenseman Michael Kim to a professional tryout.

A native of Toronto, Ont., the 26-year-old Kim has skated in 11 games this season with the ECHL's Maine Mariners, tallying four assists and a +1 rating. He has skated in 23 career AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, posting three assists.

The 5-foot-11, 201-pound defenseman played collegiately at Boston College from 2015 to 2019, serving as a captain in 2017-18. While at BC, Kim was teammates with current T-Birds defenseman Steven Santini during the 2015-16 campaign.

In 140 games with Boston College, Kim scored 14 goals and contributed 48 assists, and he posted a career rating of +24.

The T-Birds begin a busy Thanksgiving Week on Wednesday night with their third consecutive matchup with the Bridgeport Islanders inside the MassMutual Center. Puck drop for this special Thanksgiving Eve showdown is set for 6:05 p.m. ET.

