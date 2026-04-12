Julian Hall and Adri Mehmedi Are 18 and 17 and THEY JUST DID THIS to Inter Miami!

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video













Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026

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