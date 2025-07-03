Sports stats

WNBA Atlanta Dream

Jordin Canada DELIVERS 25 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 4 STL in NEW Career-High!

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Jordin Canada had a career-high night vs. the Seattle Storm

25 PTS (career-high) 5 REB 5 AST 4 STL

