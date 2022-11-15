Join Us for Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend

The Texas Stars are back at home this weekend to take on the Manitoba Moose on Friday, November 18th at 7 pm and Saturday, November 19th at 7 pm!

On Saturday, we are giving away purple Stars infinity scarves in honor of Hockey Fights Cancer weekend.

We are hosting our third specialty jersey auction of the season this weekend and auctioning off our Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys starting at noon on Friday and ending Saturday at 9 pm!

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family 4-Packs are available for both games and include 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 sodas starting at $19 per person.

If you would like more information about seating options for the 2022-23 season, please call/text the Stars at (512) GO-STARS (512-467-8277) or email Tickets@TexasStars.com and we will be happy to assist you!

