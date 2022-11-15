Syracuse Crunch Weekly

CRUNCH ROAR TO LIFE WITH BACK-TO-BACK WINS

The Crunch earned consecutive wins for the first time this season to cap off a 2-1-0-0 homestand in Week 5.

Syracuse's three-game homestand began against Rochester Wednesday night. Despite tying the game in the third, the Crunch fell to the Amerks, 3-1. They rebounded over the weekend, taking down the Belleville Senators, 4-2, on Friday and the Utica Comets, 8-3, on Saturday.

The Crunch have earned wins in three of their last four games heading into a two-game week.

TOP PERFORMERS

Forward Alex Barré-Boulet not only paced the Crunch, but he also led the entire AHL in scoring in Week 5. He logged two assists in Friday's win against Belleville then tied his career high with five points (2g, 3a) in the Crunch's win against the Comets. The two outings give the fifth-year-pro seven multi-point performances in 13 games this season.

Barré-Boulet leads the AHL in scoring with 20 points (4g, 16a) in 13 games. It is the fewest games he has required to reach 20 points to begin a season.

Darren Raddysh only played in two games in Week 5 due to a one-game suspension, but he made the last game count with five assists against the Comets. It established a new career high for Raddysh, who eclipsed 100 career AHL assists with that outing. His brother, Taylor, also had a five-assist game for the Crunch against the Comets (Dec. 28, 2018).

Raddysh leads all AHL defensemen with 18 points (5g, 13a) in 12 games.

Veteran defenseman Trevor Carrick had his strongest week so far with the Crunch. He logged five points (1g, 4a) in three games while playing to a plus-5 rating.

Carrick, 28, has nine points (3g, 6a) in 11 games this season, making the duo of Carrick and Darren Raddysh (18 points) one of only three pairs of defensemen with at least nine points this season. Carrick also leads the Crunch with his plus-7 rating.

EDMONDS POTS HIS FIRST

Rookie forward Lucas Edmonds scored his first American Hockey League goal during Saturday's win against the Comets. Edmonds, whacked home a pass from Alex Barré-Boulet early in the second period to give the Crunch a 5-1 lead.

Edmonds, 21, was selected with the 86th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Lightning. He has three points (1g, 2a) in the last five games.

GOING GORDIE

Second-year-pro Shawn Element had two of his strongest games of his career in Week 5. He began the weekend with the primary assist on the Crunch's game-winning goal Friday versus Belleville.

For an encore Saturday, Element notched the first Gordie Howe Hat Trick (goal, assist and fight) of his career. He finished the game with one goal, two assists and a third period bout versus Comets' captain Ryan Schmelzer to become the first Crunch player since Gabriel Dumont (Oct. 15, 2021 at Cleveland) to register all three in the same game.

UPCOMING: SPRINGFIELD|BELLEVILLE

The Crunch hit the road for two games in Week 6.

First up is a morning tilt against the defending Eastern Conference Champion Springfield Thunderbirds Wednesday at MassMutual Center. The T-Birds are off to a 6-5-0-2 start this season following their first berth in the Calder Cup Finals in the spring. Following an 0-3-0-0 start, Springfield has earned points in eight of the last 10 games (6-2-0-2).

Syracuse then travels to Belleville to face the Senators for the second time in a week. The Crunch defeated the Senators, 4-2, in Syracuse last week. The Senators bounced back from that loss with a 3-2 shootout win at home against Rochester Saturday. Both the Crunch and Senators (5-6-1-0) enter the week with 11 points.

WEEK 5 RESULTS

Wednesday, November 9 | Game 11 vs. Rochester | L, 3-1

Rochester 1 0 2 - 3 Shots: 10-11-7-28 PP: 0/4

Syracuse 0 0 1 - 1 Shots: 4-11-20-35 PP: 0/3

3rd Period-Fortier 2 (Goncalves), 1:44. . . . Alnefelt 1-2-1 (27 shots-25 saves) A-3,776

Friday, November 11 | Game 12 vs. Belleville | W, 4-2

Belleville 1 0 1 - 2 Shots: 10-8-8-26 PP: 1/2

Syracuse 1 1 2 - 4 Shots: 15-12-8-35 PP: 0/1

1st Period-Carlile 3 (Goncalves, Carrick), 18:27. 2nd Period-Fortier 3 (Barré-Boulet, Carrick), 19:25. 3rd Period-Thompson 2 (Element, Day), 3:16. Robert 7 (Barré-Boulet, Goncalves), 15:52. . . . Lagace 2-4-2 (26 shots-24 saves) A-5,679

Saturday, November 12 | Game 13 vs. Utica | W, 8-3

Utica 1 0 2 - 3 Shots: 5-8-26-39 PP: 1/5

Syracuse 4 4 0 - 8 Shots: 20-14-6-40 PP: 1/6

1st Period-Carrick 3 (Raddysh, Barré-Boulet), 3:37. Walcott 4 (Raddysh, Element), 6:43. Ryfors 8 (Smith, Fortier), 13:24. Barré-Boulet 3 (Raddysh, Carrick), 18:37. 2nd Period-Edmonds 1 (Barré-Boulet, Carrick), 3:44. Element 1 (Walcott, Raddysh), 5:48. Barré-Boulet 4 (Element, Jones), 9:56. Goncalves 1 (Raddysh, Barré-Boulet), 12:44 (PP). . . . Lagace 3-4-2 (39 shots-36 saves) A-5,743

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 21.4% (9-for-42) T-13th (T-6th)

Penalty Kill 77.6% (38-for-49) 22nd (21st)

Goals For 3.62 GFA (47) 7th (T-11th)

Goals Against 3.69 GAA (48) 26th (30th)

Shots For 32.08 SF/G (417) 7th (14th)

Shots Against 32.46 SA/G (422) 28th (29th)

Penalty Minutes 15.00 PIM/G (195) 10th (17th)

Category Leader

Points 20 Barré-Boulet

Goals 8 Ryfors

Assists 16 Barré-Boulet

PIM 34 Labrie

Plus/Minus +7 Carrick

Wins 3 Lagace

GAA 2.55 Alnefelt

Save % .920 Alnefelt

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Toronto 12 9 2 1 0 19 0.792 46 35 141 3-1-0-0 6-1-1-0 8-1-1-0 7-0-1-0 0-0

2. Rochester 13 7 4 1 1 16 0.615 44 43 115 5-0-1-0 2-4-0-1 5-3-1-1 1-0-1-1 0-1

3. Cleveland 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.583 44 46 143 4-1-0-0 3-4-0-0 5-5-0-0 3-0-0-0 2-0

4. Belleville 12 5 6 1 0 11 0.458 36 47 216 3-3-0-0 2-3-1-0 3-6-1-0 1-0-0-0 1-0

5. Syracuse 13 4 6 1 2 11 0.423 47 48 195 3-2-1-0 1-4-0-2 4-5-1-0 2-0-0-0 0-2

6. Laval 14 3 8 3 0 9 0.321 42 54 162 2-3-3-0 1-5-0-0 2-6-2-0 0-2-0-0 0-0

7. Utica 10 3 5 1 1 8 0.400 28 34 146 3-1-1-1 0-4-0-0 3-5-1-1 0-1-1-0 0-1

