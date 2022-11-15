Anisimov Joins on PTO

November 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Forward Artem Anisimov with the Philadelphia Flyers

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Forward Artem Anisimov with the Philadelphia Flyers(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that veteran forward Artem Anisimov has joined on an AHL professional tryout (PTO).

Anisimov, 34, has played in 771 career NHL games with the New York Rangers, Columbus, Chicago and Ottawa over a 13-year career in which he has scored 180 goals with 196 assists for 376 career points. He scored 20 or more goals in season four times between 2013-14 through 2017-18.

He joined the Flyers on a professional tryout during training camp but broken bone in his foot from a blocked shot in a preseason game on September 24 against the Boston Bruins has kept him out of action since.

Anisimov has not played in the AHL since the 2008-09 season with the Hartford Wolf Pack when he finished fourth in the league with 37 goals and fifth in points with 81.

Last year, he played in 27 games with Yarolavl Lokomotiv in the KHL scoring 8-11-19 in 27 games.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.