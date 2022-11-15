Anisimov Joins on PTO
November 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that veteran forward Artem Anisimov has joined on an AHL professional tryout (PTO).
Anisimov, 34, has played in 771 career NHL games with the New York Rangers, Columbus, Chicago and Ottawa over a 13-year career in which he has scored 180 goals with 196 assists for 376 career points. He scored 20 or more goals in season four times between 2013-14 through 2017-18.
He joined the Flyers on a professional tryout during training camp but broken bone in his foot from a blocked shot in a preseason game on September 24 against the Boston Bruins has kept him out of action since.
Anisimov has not played in the AHL since the 2008-09 season with the Hartford Wolf Pack when he finished fourth in the league with 37 goals and fifth in points with 81.
Last year, he played in 27 games with Yarolavl Lokomotiv in the KHL scoring 8-11-19 in 27 games.
Images from this story
|
Forward Artem Anisimov with the Philadelphia Flyers
