American Hockey League

Comets' Mason Geertsen Suspended for Six Games

November 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release


SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Utica Comets forward Mason Geertsenhas been suspended for six (6) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Syracuse on Nov. 12.

Geertsen was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 70.10 after receiving a game misconduct for leaving the bench for the purpose of starting an altercation.

Geertsen will miss Utica's games Friday (Nov. 18) at Rochester; Saturday (Nov. 19) vs. Rochester; Nov. 23 vs. Belleville; Nov. 25 and 26 at Charlotte; and Nov. 30 vs. Laval.

