Rangers Reassign D Hunter Skinner to ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, Wolf Pack Recall F Cristiano Digiacinto from Loan

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Rangers have reassigned defenseman Hunter Skinner from the Wolf Pack to the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL. In addition, the Wolf Pack have recalled F Cristiano DiGiacinto from loan to the Icemen.

Skinner, 21, has appeared in five games with the Wolf Pack this season, collecting two PIMs and four shots. The native of Pinckney, MI, has appeared in 64 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 15 points (5 g, 10 a).

Selected in the fourth round, 112th overall, by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Skinner joins the Icemen having played 26 prior ECHL games in his career. He scored 17 points (7 g, 10 a) in those 26 games while with the Utah Grizzlies during the 2020-21 season.

DiGiacinto, signed by the Wolf Pack on September 23rd, 2021, has appeared in ten games with the Icemen this season and scored six points (3 g, 3 a). He is currently second on the club in scoring.

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, DiGiacinto appeared in 47 games with the Wolf Pack during his rookie campaign in 2021-22. He scored 13 points (6 g, 7 a) with the club, and registered his first AHL goal on October 31st, 2021, against the Bridgeport Islanders.

DiGiacinto, 26, was selected in the sixth round, 170th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The Pack will return to the XL Center tomorrow night, November 16th, for a rematch with the division rival Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

