Anaheim Ducks Recall Drew Helleson from San Diego
November 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Drew Helleson from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Helleson, 20 (3/26/01), has recorded 1-1=2 points with 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 AHL games with San Diego this season. The 6-3, 204-pound defenseman has appeared in 30 career AHL contests, earning 1-3=4 points and 20 PIM. He also registered two assists (0-2=2) in two Calder Cup Playoff games last season.
Acquired by Anaheim from Colorado with a 2023 second-round selection in the NHL Draft for Josh Manson, Helleson represented Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, recording one assist in three tournament contests. Helleson collected 9-37=46 points with a +26 rating in 82 career NCAA games with Boston College from 2019-22, leading team blueliners in scoring in 2021-22 (4-21=25) and 2020-21 (4-11=15). He was named to the NCAA Second All-American Team, a Hockey East First Team All-Star and the Best Defensive Defenseman in 2020-21.
A native of Farmington, Minn., Helleson helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, scoring 2-2=4 points with a +9 rating in seven tournament games to lead all defensemen in goals. He also helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2018 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and bronze at the 2019 U-18 World Championship.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2022
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Drew Helleson from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Laval Rocket Game Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Hershey Bears to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Sunday - Hershey Bears
- Barracuda Recall Defenseman Constantinou from Wichita - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins Host Rockford, Travel to San Diego - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Sens Acquire Forward Brennan Saulnier from Laval Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Bears Gear up for Another Three-In-Three, Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Hershey Bears
- Join Us for Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold World Cup Night November 26 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Begins Busy Thanksgiving Slate this Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Recall Forward Tyler Irvine from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Anisimov Joins on PTO - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Announce Television and Broadcast Schedule for 2022-23 Season - Rochester Americans
- Dropkick Murphys to Perform Post-Game March 11th - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rangers Reassign D Hunter Skinner to ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, Wolf Pack Recall F Cristiano Digiacinto from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets' Mason Geertsen Suspended for Six Games - AHL
- Game #11 - Silver Knights at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Drew Helleson from San Diego
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Glenn Gawdin to San Diego
- Lukas Dostal Selected Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Austin Strand from San Diego
- San Diego Gulls to Host Military Appreciation Night on Veterans Day