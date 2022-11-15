Belleville Sens Acquire Forward Brennan Saulnier from Laval Rocket

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing the acquisition of forward Brennan Saulnier, from the Laval Rocket, in exchange for future considerations.

The 28-year-old from Halifax, Nova Scotia, has appeared in two games this season with the Trois-Rivières Lions of the ECHL, notching one assist. He split last season between the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he registered six points (three goals, three assists) in 43 games played, and the ECHL's Reading Royals, where he had eight points in eight games (four goals, four assists).

Belleville Sens General Manager Ryan Bowness calls Saulnier "a tough and energetic character player, who will be able to help out on special teams and add some overall depth to our forward group", with Head Coach Troy Mann agreeing that Saulnier "is going to help the bottom of our lineup as a physical player, who's not afraid to mix it up and skates very well, which will help our penalty kill".

Prior to turning pro, Saulnier played in both the Manitoba and Alberta junior hockey leagues, before spending four seasons at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, where he had 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 119 games played.

Saulnier's family hockey pedigree runs strong as well, as his older sister Jill is a long-time member of the Canadian National Women's team, winning gold medals at the 2010 World Under 18 Hockey Championship, the 2021 World Championship and the 2022 Olympic Games.

Saulnier is expected to be in the lineup on Wednesday night when the Senators host the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets).

