Silver Knights Victorious Over Roadrunners, 7-1, in First Game of Back-to-Back
November 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Tucson Roadrunners, 7-1, on Tuesday evening at Tucson Arena. The Silver Knights set a new franchise record for goals scored in a period, with five, and tied the franchise record for goals scored in a game with seven. A total of twelve different Silver Knights appeared on the scoresheet. Brendan Brisson scored the game-winning goal and Daniil Chayka recorded his first professional point.
Ben McCartney opened the scoring for the Roadrunners. He put them up 1-0 just under five minutes into the period.
But Miromanov quickly tied things up with an unassisted power-play goal at 6:38 in the first. He went coast-to-coast down the ice and fired in a wrist shot to make it 1-1.
Brisson then put the Knights out in front midway through the first. Sakari Manninen carried the puck into the zone and sent it to Chayka, who fired in a high-angle shot. Brisson collected the rebound high in the slot and potted the goal for a 2-1 lead.
Both goaltenders were sharp throughout the second period, which remained scoreless.
Manninen extended the Knights' lead 45 seconds into the third period. He collected a pass from Gage Quinney and buried it in the open side of the net. Byron Froese earned the secondary assist on the goal.
Connor Ford, assisted by Spencer Foo and Froese, made it 4-1 in favor of the Silver Knights just two minutes later.
Quinney then scored a goal of his own on the power-play midway through the third period to extend the lead to 5-1. Froese and Manninen both assisted on the play for each of their third points of the night.
Jonas Rondbjerg, assisted by Brisson, made it a 6-1 game, while Mason Primeau, assisted by Colt Conrad, scored the seventh and final goal of the evening.
Goaltender Laurent Brossoit was excellent in net for the Silver Knights. He recorded 29 saves on 30 shots for a save percentage of .966, earning his first win of the season as well as first star.
The Silver Knights will continue their season away tomorrow on Wednesday, Nov. 15, in Tucson. Puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m., and fans can tune in on 1230 The Game or on AHL TV with subscription.
