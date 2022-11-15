Syracuse Crunch to Hold World Cup Night November 26

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding World Cup Night on Saturday, Nov. 26 when the team hosts the Providence Bruins.

The Crunch are highlighting the local soccer community while celebrating the diversity within the city of Syracuse with World Cup Night. As fans begin showing their country pride at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the Crunch invite local fans to represent their heritage at the game on Nov. 26. The team will have a world map set up on the concourse where fans can place pins on their home countries. Fans are also encouraged to dress up to represent their favorite football club or home country.

During the game, the Crunch will help raise funds for New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Section III soccer with special items being auctioned off through the team's GiveSmart platform. Items include New York Red Bulls tickets and a Chicago Fire team-signed jersey. Fans can view the items and place bids by texting CRUNCH to 76278.

Tickets for World Cup Night are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.syracusecrunch.com/worldcup. The first 100 people to purchase their World Cup Night tickets online will receive a Crunch branded scarf.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

