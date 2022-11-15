Barracuda Recall Defenseman Constantinou from Wichita
November 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today the team has recalled defenseman Billy Constantinou from the Wichita Thunder, its ECHL affiliate.
So far this year, Constantinou, 21, has skated in 10 games with the Thunder, notching 10 assists.
In his career, the six-foot, 185-pound defenseman has appeared in one game in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves during the 2021-22 season and 73 games in the ECHL between the Iowa Heartlanders, Atlanta Gladiators, and Thunder, totaling 43 points (seven goals, 36 assists) and 44 penalty minutes.
Prior to turning pro, he spent three years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Niagara IceDogs, Kingston Frontenacs, and Soo Greyhounds.
Constantinou is a native of Scarborough, Ontario.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2022
- Barracuda Recall Defenseman Constantinou from Wichita - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins Host Rockford, Travel to San Diego - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Sens Acquire Forward Brennan Saulnier from Laval Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Bears Gear up for Another Three-In-Three, Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Hershey Bears
- Join Us for Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold World Cup Night November 26 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Begins Busy Thanksgiving Slate this Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Recall Forward Tyler Irvine from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Anisimov Joins on PTO - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Announce Television and Broadcast Schedule for 2022-23 Season - Rochester Americans
- Dropkick Murphys to Perform Post-Game March 11th - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rangers Reassign D Hunter Skinner to ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, Wolf Pack Recall F Cristiano Digiacinto from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets' Mason Geertsen Suspended for Six Games - AHL
- Game #11 - Silver Knights at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.