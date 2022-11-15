Barracuda Recall Defenseman Constantinou from Wichita

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today the team has recalled defenseman Billy Constantinou from the Wichita Thunder, its ECHL affiliate.

So far this year, Constantinou, 21, has skated in 10 games with the Thunder, notching 10 assists.

In his career, the six-foot, 185-pound defenseman has appeared in one game in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves during the 2021-22 season and 73 games in the ECHL between the Iowa Heartlanders, Atlanta Gladiators, and Thunder, totaling 43 points (seven goals, 36 assists) and 44 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, he spent three years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Niagara IceDogs, Kingston Frontenacs, and Soo Greyhounds.

Constantinou is a native of Scarborough, Ontario.

