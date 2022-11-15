Monsters Recall Forward Tyler Irvine from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
November 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters recalled forward Tyler Irvine from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In two appearances for Cleveland this season, Irvine posted a -2 rating and added 1-1-2 with two penalty minutes and a -1 rating in three appearances for Kalamazoo.
A 5'11", 170 lb. right-shooting native of Livonia, MI, Irvine, 26, signed a one-year AHL contract with the Monsters on August 25, 2022. In 47 career AHL appearances for the Binghamton Devils, Utica Comets, and Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-22, Irvine supplied 3-6-9 with 22 penalty minutes and a -9 rating. In 52 career ECHL appearances for the Adirondack Thunder and Kalamazoo spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-22, Irvine notched 20-24-44 with 24 penalty minutes and a -13 rating.
Prior to his professional career, Irvine logged 30-33-63 with 73 penalty minutes and a -36 rating in 139 career NCAA appearances for Merrimack College spanning four seasons from 2016-20, serving as Merrimack's captain in 2019-20. In 52 career USHL appearances for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Muskegon Lumberjacks in 2015-16, Irvine tallied 8-12-20 with ten penalty minutes and a +3 rating.
