Dropkick Murphys to Perform Post-Game March 11th

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals are excited to announce that Rock 'n Roll legends Dropkick Murphys will perform live post-game on Saturday, March 11th after the Admirals take on the Tucson Roadrunners at 6 pm. The show is part of the Admirals Concert Series which is presented by Coors Light, Landmark Credit Union, Lee Jeans, and Toyota.

The concert is free to attend with a ticket to the game. In addition, a limited number exclusive on-ice passes are on sale for as little as $25. The on-ice passes allow exclusive access to watch the concert from directly in front of the state. On-ice passes need to be purchased in addition to a game ticket.

Fans can purchase tickets and on-ice passes for the hockey-music doubleheader at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, from 9-5 on Friday. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling (414) 227-0550. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena Box Office.

The Dropkick Murphys are the final show to be released in the 2023 Admirals Concert Series, which features post-game performances by national recording artists. They john Scotty McCreery (January 28th) Russell Dickerson (March 10th) and Stone Temple Pilots (April 14) as this year's performers.

Dropkick Murphys proudly remain Boston's rock 'n' roll underdogs turned champions. Since 1996, the boys have created the kind of music that's meant to be chanted at last call, in packed arenas, and during the fourth quarter, third period, or ninth inning of a comeback rally.

Their celebrated discography includes four consecutive Billboard top 10 album debuts (2021's Turn Up That Dial, 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory, Signed and Sealed in Blood, Going Out In Style), along with 2005's gold-selling The Warrior's Code featuring the near double platinum classic "I'm Shipping Up To Boston." Whether you caught a legendary gig at The Rathskeller (The Rat) under Kenmore Square, found the band by taking the T to Newbury Comics to cop Do Or Die in '98, discovered them in Martin Scorsese's Academy Award winning The Departed, or saw 'em throw down at Coachella (or one of hundreds of other festivals), you've become a part of their extended family.

Dropkick Murphys' music has generated half-a-billion streams, they've quietly moved 8 million-plus units worldwide and the band has sold out gigs on multiple continents. In 2020, the band was one of the first to embrace streaming performances, starting with their Streaming Up From Boston St. Patrick's Day virtual performance. It was followed by last year's landmark Streaming Outta Fenway livestream, which drew more than 5.9 million viewers and held the #3 spot on Pollstar's "Top 2020 Livestreams" chart. Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down, was #1 on Pollstar's Livestream chart for the week ending March 22, 2021, logging over 1 million views.

Dropkick Murphys return September 30 with their first-ever all-acoustic album, This Machine Still Kills Fascists (Dummy Luck Music / [PIAS]), followed by their first-ever seated theater tour kicking off in late October. This Machine Still Kills Fascists breathes musical life into mostly unpublished lyrics by the legendary Woody Guthrie, curated for the band by Woody's daughter Nora Guthrie.

