Blidh Recalled by Avalanche, Ranta Returns to Eagles

November 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Anton Blidh has been recalled by the Avalanche, while forward Sampo Ranta has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate.

Ranta has notched one goal and one assist in 10 AHL games with Colorado this season and has also appeared in three NHL contests with the Avalanche. A third-round pick of Colorado in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Ranta helped guide the University of Minnesota to a Big-10 Championship in 2021 and would go on to be named an All-American during the 2020-21 campaign with the Gophers.

Blidh has posted four goals in 12 AHL games this season with Colorado and has also skated in one contest with the Avalanche. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound winger has produced four goals and eight assists in 71 NHL games with Colorado and the Boston Bruins. Selected by Boston in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, the 27-year-old has also amassed 46 goals and 42 assists in 279 career AHL games with the Eagles and Providence Bruins.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, November 15th at 7:30pm MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.