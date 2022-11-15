Amerks Announce Television and Broadcast Schedule for 2022-23 Season
November 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in conjunction with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, announced today that the team will televise 12 upcoming home games locally on CW Rochester during the 2022-23 American Hockey League season.
The broadcast schedule will feature seven live events, beginning with Rochester's home game on Friday, Dec. 9 against the Utica Comets, as well as five tape-delayed games, the first of which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25 against the Bridgeport Islanders. All tape-delayed games will be available for viewing starting at noon the following day.
Games will be available to Spectrum cable subscribers on channel 16, DirecTV customers on channel 14 and over the air on channel 13.2.
"We are thrilled to bring you Amerks hockey again this year," said 13WHAM Sports Director, Mike Catalana. "Last year's playoff run was one of the most exciting times in recent Rochester sports history. This year's team looks ready to make another trip the Calder Cup Playoffs and they play a style that is really fun to watch."
"We're pleased and excited for the opportunity to again bring Rochester select Amerks games for the third year in a row," said WUHF and WHAM-TV Vice President and General Manager Chuck Samuels. "We truly value our partnership with the Amerks and take tremendous pride in providing a platform to further promote our local teams."
The televised home games will be simulcast with the Amerks radio broadcasts on The Fan Rochester, featuring the call of Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Don Stevens, the legendary Voice of the Amerks who's currently in his remarkable 37th season with the club. Stevens will be joined in the broadcast booth by Sabres analyst Brian Duff for select games as well as other Amerks and Sabres alumni members.
The complete 2022-23 broadcast schedule is as follows, subject to change:
Date Time Opponent Live/Tape-Delayed Air Time
Friday, Nov. 25 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport Islanders Tape-Delayed Saturday, Nov. 26
at 12 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9 7:05 p.m. Utica Comets LIVE LIVE
Friday, Dec. 23 7:05 p.m. Syracuse Crunch Tape-Delayed Saturday, Dec. 24
at 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28 7:05 p.m. Utica Comets LIVE LIVE
Friday, Jan. 6 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley Phantoms LIVE LIVE
Friday, Feb. 10 7:05 p.m. Springfield Thunderbirds LIVE LIVE
Friday, Feb. 24 7:05 p.m. Laval Rocket Tape-Delayed Saturday, Feb. 25
at 12 p.m.
Sunday, March 12 3:05 p.m. Toronto Marlies LIVE LIVE
Friday, March 24 7:05 p.m. Hershey Bears Tape-Delayed Saturday, March 25
at 12 p.m.
Sunday, March 26 3:05 p.m. Cleveland Monsters LIVE LIVE
Friday, April 14 7:05 p.m. Belleville Senators Tape-Delayed Saturday, April 15
at 12 p.m.
Saturday, April 15 5:05 p.m. Cleveland Monsters LIVE LIVE
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2022
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Begins Busy Thanksgiving Slate this Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Recall Forward Tyler Irvine from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Anisimov Joins on PTO - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Announce Television and Broadcast Schedule for 2022-23 Season - Rochester Americans
- Dropkick Murphys to Perform Post-Game March 11th - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rangers Reassign D Hunter Skinner to ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, Wolf Pack Recall F Cristiano Digiacinto from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets' Mason Geertsen Suspended for Six Games - AHL
- Game #11 - Silver Knights at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Announce Television and Broadcast Schedule for 2022-23 Season
- Amerks, Genesee Brew House Announce Return of Amerks Amber Ale for 2022-23 Season
- Amerks Come Up Short to B-Sens in Shootout
- Monsters Score Late in Third, Top Amerks in Overtime
- Luukkonen Backstops Amerks to 3-1 Win Over Crunch