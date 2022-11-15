Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Begins Busy Thanksgiving Slate this Weekend

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Nov. 11 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Hartford 3

Tied 1-1 going into the third period, the second meeting of the season between the Penguins and Wolf Pack could have gone either way. Unfortunately, Hartford scored early in that final frame and added a late empty netter for the win. Drew O'Connor notched Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's lone goal, a man-advantage marker midway through the game.

Saturday, Nov. 12 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Springfield 3

The Penguins rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the third period with a pair of power-play goals from Sam Houde and Ty Smith. However, former Penguin Anthony Angello reestablished the T-Birds' lead. Despite Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's whopping 41 shots on goal, Angello's go-ahead goal proved to be enough.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Nov. 18 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

The Penguins and Bears meet up for the fourth time this season and second at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Hershey leads the season series, 2-0-1-0, and have gained a point in the standings in all three matchups.

Saturday, Nov. 19 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

The Penguins and Islanders square off for the first time this season. The Penguins went 4-2-0-0 against the Islanders last season, including two late-season victories by a combined score of 15-7. Bridgeport rookie Ruslan Iskhakov is tied for first among rookies with 14 points (4G-10A).

Monday, Nov. 21 - PENGUINS at Charlotte

For the first time this season, the Penguins will take to the air and fly down to Charlotte, North Carolina for a two-game set at Bojangles' Coliseum. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 5-5-0-0 in Charlotte since the Checkers returned to the Eastern Conference in 2017-18.

Ice Chips

- Dustin Tokarski leads all AHL goalies with a 1.58 goals against average, while his .941 save percentage ranks third overall.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 3 for 11 (27.3%) on the power play in its two games this past weekend.

- The Penguins have scored at least one power-play goal in each of their four November games.

- The Penguins' 41 shots on Saturday were their most in a game all season.

- Drew O'Connor has five points (3G, 2A) in his last five games.

- The Penguins have scored four extra-attacker goals this season.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 13 10 1 1 1 22 .846

2. Hershey 12 8 2 2 0 18 .750

3. Bridgeport 12 7 2 3 0 17 .708

4. Charlotte 12 6 4 1 1 14 .583

5. Springfield 13 6 5 0 2 14 .550

6. PENGUINS 11 6 4 1 0 13 .591

7. Lehigh Valley 11 5 5 1 0 11 .500

8. Hartford 11 4 4 1 2 11 .500

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex Nylander 12 5 4 9

Filip Hållander^ 10 4 5 9

Valtteri Puustinen 12 3 5 8

Drew O'Connor 10 3 4 7

Ty Smith 12 3 4 7

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 7 4-2-1 1.58 .941 0

Filip Lindberg* 5 2-2-0 2.76 .895 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Nov. 18 Hershey Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 19 Bridgeport Total Mortgage Arena 7:00 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 21 Charlotte Bojangles' Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Nov. 11 (RW) Sean Josling Recalled from WHL

Fri, Nov. 11 (C) Sam Poulin Reassigned from PIT

Fri, Nov. 11 (D) Mark Friedman Recalled to PIT

Sun, Nov. 13 (D) Mark Friedman Reassigned from PIT

