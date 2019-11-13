Jets Recall Michael Spacek from Manitoba

November 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled forward Michael Spacek from the Manitoba Moose.

Spacek, 22, has seven points (3G, 4A) in 14 games for the Moose this season. The native of Pardubice, Czech Republic is playing in his fourth campaign for Manitoba and is coming off a 2018-19 season where he set career highs in assists (31) and points (41). Spacek, Winnipeg's fourth round pick (108th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft, has yet to play a regular season NHL game, but would be the fifth player to play their first NHL game for Winnipeg in 2019-20.

Michael Spacek

Centre

Born Apr 9 1997 -- Pardubice, Czech Rep.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 183 -- Shoots R

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2013-14 Pardubice HC Czech 4 0 0 0 0 0

2014-15 Pardubice HC Czech 40 5 7 12 12 -11 4 0 0 0 0

2015-16 Red Deer Rebels WHL 61 18 36 54 18 5 17 3 10 13 2

2016-17 Red Deer Rebels WHL 59 30 55 85 34 3 7 4 8 12 6

2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 4 0 1 1 8 -1

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 70 17 21 38 24 -6 6 1 2 3 20

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 74 10 31 41 32 -7 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 14 3 4 7 0 0

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.