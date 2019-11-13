Stars Lose 2-1 Game on the Road to Moose

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, sent 37 shots on net tonight in a 2-1 loss to the Manitoba Moose. Goaltender Mikhail Berdin made 36 saves in the game and has allowed just two goals in his last four starts.

The first 20 minutes of the game at Bell MTS Place featured a plethora of chances for both sides. Texas had the first chance on the man advantage and were granted the opportunity on a 5-on-3 early into the power play. After coming up empty on the power play, Joel L'Esperance had a great chance on a breakaway, but missed the net on Berdin's glove side. After shortly after the Moose rang the post in the period, they capitalized on their only power play opportunity in the game. Kristian Vesalainen let a wrist shot go from the right circle that found the back of the net for Manitoba with just 21 seconds remaining in the first period.

The middle frame of the matchup showcased a pair of goals. Brad McClure broke the seal for Texas immediately following a faceoff in the Manitoba zone. Adam Mascherin's quick shot towards the net was tipped by McClure to put the team on the board. Less than two minutes later Manitoba answered with a goal of their own. Cole Maier entered the zone on the left side and fought his way through checks, eventually sending a one-handed pass out towards the front of the net that Emile Poirier buried to regain the lead.

The final period yielded no change in score for the Stars. Parker MacKay had the best chance of the period, stealing the puck in the Manitoba zone for a 1-on-1 chance in front, but was stopped on the doorstep by Berdin. Texas had one final power play but fell 0-for-4 in the game.

Berdin who had stopped 99 shots on 100 attempts coming into tonight's matchup, won his fourth straight game only surrendering one goal on 37 shots. Landon Bow made his first appearance of the road trip and stopped 14 of 16 shots in the loss.

The Stars travel to Toronto, Ontario next to face the Toronto Marlies on Saturday and Sunday at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop in Toronto both nights is at 3 p.m. CST.

Written by Austen Jones

